LATEST Posts POPULAR Posts HOT Posts TRENDING Posts

The EU Commission’s support measures to Greece were presented by Margaritis Schinas

4 March 2020
2 Views

A comprehensive package of measures to protect the Greek border, including the mobilization by FRONTEX of 100 additional border guards on top of the 530 that have been deployed already by the Member States and the deployment of one more airplane, one additional high-speed boat and three thermal camera-carrying vehicles, has been decided by the College of the Commissioners in Brussels.

The Vice President of the Commission, Margaritis Schinas, in an emergency press conference shortly afterwards, stressed that following the visit of the heads of the three European institutions yesterday to Evros and the Croatian Presidency, the EU sent a “loud message” to Greece which is faced with an “unprecedented challenge”.

Greece’s and Bulgaria’s borders with Turkey are European too, Schinas noted, noting that the Commission is also in touch with the Cypriot authorities.

The Action Plan to be approved by the Home Affairs Council, which will meet at 6 pm in the Belgian capital, also includes:

– Direct funding of 350 million Euros intended to support infrastructures related to the screening process for safety and medical care, with another 350 million Euros to follow immediately.

– The effort to restart the resettlement and financing of the return program.

“We are launching a protection policy for medical treatment. We called for the accelerated deployment of an additional 160 staff for asylum applications. We still need to strengthen regional cooperation with the countries of the Western Balkans, as the scenes of 2016 should not be repeated”, the European Commission Vice President said.

“We are able to prove that we can respond to situations when Europe itself is being tested as it is right now”.

Mr Schinas also noted that he and Commissioner Ilva Johansson “will present a new deal on asylum and immigration. Europe cannot fail twice”.

For her part, in the same interview, Mrs Johansson noted that the EU-Turkey Agreement should also be respected by Ankara, noting that “the situation is very worrying and many people have been given false promises and found themselves in front of the Greek borders. They are trapped in this situation. This humanitarian crisis should not take on greater dimensions”, Mr. Schinas added. It is important, he noted, “to show solidarity in Greece”.

You may be interested

Terraforming Mars might be impossible…for now
GREECE
shares19 views
GREECE
shares19 views

Terraforming Mars might be impossible…for now

Panos - Mar 04, 2020

At the end of 1990’s sci-fi adventure Total Recall, all it takes is the push of a button. In a…

The Greek language is the greatest ambassador of Hellenism
GREECE
shares14 views
GREECE
shares14 views

The Greek language is the greatest ambassador of Hellenism

Panos - Mar 04, 2020

Whenever Greece faces challenges with its public image, such as the unfair comments made against Greeks during last decade’s devastating…

Grigoris Afxentiou: 63 years since the Greek Hero’s death
GREECE
shares31 views
GREECE
shares31 views

Grigoris Afxentiou: 63 years since the Greek Hero’s death

Panos - Mar 04, 2020

The Greek Hero, Grigoris Afxentiou, was killed on March 3rd 1957, exactly 63 years ago. The following tribute is worth…

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published.

1
Eerie scene of spider webs across large areas in Aitoliko, western Greece
GREECE
shares17596 views
shares17596 views

Eerie scene of spider webs across large areas in Aitoliko, western Greece

makis - Sep 18, 2018
2
Greece-Turkey-Germany discuss refugee crisis on Thursday
POLITICS
shares13089 views
shares13089 views

Greece-Turkey-Germany discuss refugee crisis on Thursday

makis - Feb 17, 2016
3
Hellenic Army to receive 70 OH-58D Kiowa Warrior armed reconnaissance helicopters from the US Army
DEFENCE
shares12787 views1
shares12787 views1

Hellenic Army to receive 70 OH-58D Kiowa Warrior armed reconnaissance helicopters from the US Army

Panos - Dec 21, 2017
4
Greek anarchists fighting ISIS in Kurdish areas in Syria
WORLD
shares11866 views
shares11866 views

Greek anarchists fighting ISIS in Kurdish areas in Syria

makis - May 25, 2017
5
Doda tries to claim half of Athina Onassis’s wealth, report says
GREECE
shares11036 views
shares11036 views

Doda tries to claim half of Athina Onassis’s wealth, report says

Panos - Aug 30, 2016

 

Latest Posts

Posts
All
Terraforming Mars might be impossible…for now
GREECE
shares19 views
GREECE
shares19 views

Terraforming Mars might be impossible…for now

Panos - Mar 04, 2020

At the end of 1990’s sci-fi adventure Total Recall, all it takes is the push of a button. In a matter of minutes, Mars’ sky transforms from…

The Greek language is the greatest ambassador of Hellenism
GREECE
shares14 views
GREECE
shares14 views

The Greek language is the greatest ambassador of Hellenism

Panos - Mar 04, 2020

Whenever Greece faces challenges with its public image, such as the unfair comments made against Greeks during last decade’s devastating financial crisis, its greatest ambassador is always…

Load More PostsCongratulations, you've reached all posts.
Terraforming Mars might be impossible…for now
GREECE
shares19 views
GREECE
shares19 views

Terraforming Mars might be impossible…for now

Panos - Mar 04, 2020

At the end of 1990’s sci-fi adventure Total Recall, all it takes is the push of a button. In a matter of minutes, Mars’ sky transforms from…

The Greek language is the greatest ambassador of Hellenism
GREECE
shares14 views
GREECE
shares14 views

The Greek language is the greatest ambassador of Hellenism

Panos - Mar 04, 2020

Whenever Greece faces challenges with its public image, such as the unfair comments made against Greeks during last decade’s devastating financial crisis, its greatest ambassador is always…

Load More PostsCongratulations, you've reached all posts.

Recent Comments