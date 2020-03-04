Mitsotakis: Europe supports Greece, we expect tangible solidarity

European support for Greece has been clearly stated by European Parliament President David Sassoli, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and European Council President Charles Michel in their joint statements with Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis along with the Croatian Prime Minister Andrej Plenkovic who are all currently visiting Evros to inspect the situation at the Greek-Turkish border.

Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis: Our borders are non-negotiable, Turkey is acting on its threats. What is happening is an invasion, an asymmetric threat

Ursula von der Leyen: 700 million Euros in direct aid to Greece

David Sassuilk: A European migration policy needed

Charles Michel: What Greece is doing is vital to Europe