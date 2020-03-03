US President Trump recognises right of Greece to secure borders in phone contact with PM Mitsotakis

LATEST Posts POPULAR Posts HOT Posts TRENDING Posts

3 March 2020
The U.S President Donald Trump acknowledged Greece’s right to implement its border laws in a phone contact with Greek PM Kyriakos Mitsotakis on Sunday evening. The communication came as Greece is facing unprecedented pressure on its land and sea borders from, what appears to be an orchestrated plan by Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan to blackmail the EU. The Greek PM briefed Mr. Trump on the situation in the northeastern borders with Turkey, making it clear that Greece had the inalienable right to secure its borders, something the US President recognised.

The 22nd Thessaloniki Documentary Festival to be postponed due to coronavirus threat
ART
ART
The 22nd Thessaloniki Documentary Festival to be postponed due to coronavirus threat

Panos - Mar 03, 2020

The organisers of the 22nd Thessaloniki Documentary Festival 2020 decided to postpone the event for the end of May or…

PM Mitsotakis to visit Evros with EU Council President Charles Michel
GREECE
GREECE
PM Mitsotakis to visit Evros with EU Council President Charles Michel

Panos - Mar 03, 2020

Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis will be visiting the border region of Evros on Tuesday, the prime minister's office announced on…

Partly cloudy weather and some rain forecast
GREECE
GREECE
Partly cloudy weather and some rain forecast

Panos - Mar 03, 2020

Partly cloudy and wet weather is forecast in Greece on Tuesday, with heavier cloud cover and storms in the north…

