U.S says Greece has the right to apply border laws

3 March 2020
The United States recognises Greece’s right to apply its own laws at its borders, the US State Department said on Sunday, in response to the events taking place at the Greek-Turkish border in Evros where migrants and refugees are attempting to cross the border into Europe.

Replying to a question from the website Hellas Journal, a State Department official said that Washington was aware of the press reports and closely monitoring the situation. “We call on the two sides to display self-restraint as this situation unfolds on the Greek-Turkish border,” the official said, urging Turkey and Greece to ensure that they handle the specific situation in a way that is compatible with both international law on human rights and international law on refugees.

