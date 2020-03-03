LATEST Posts POPULAR Posts HOT Posts TRENDING Posts

This is the oldest company in the world!

3 March 2020
1 Views

Apple and Google may be among the most successful companies on the planet, but they certainly aren’t the oldest.

And if you consider that, according to Fortune estimates, the average company in today’s era lasts about two decades, it is at least surprising that a business set up 1,500 years ago is still active and operating.

And it is not the only one which has been operating for such a long time without interruption. The data comes from an interesting map published recently by BusinessFinancing.co.uk showing the “ages” of the oldest companies in each country of course still operating.

The oldest company on the list, Kongō Gumi in Japan, has been operating since 578 AD! You can see the full resolution map here, as well as close-up maps of regions around the globe below.

map credit click businessfinancing.co.uk

You may be interested

U.S says Greece has the right to apply border laws
DEFENCE
shares12 views
DEFENCE
shares12 views

U.S says Greece has the right to apply border laws

Panos - Mar 03, 2020

The United States recognises Greece’s right to apply its own laws at its borders, the US State Department said on…

Small Orthodox Christian chapel in Lesvos vandalised – Locals blame immigrants
GREECE
shares10 views
GREECE
shares10 views

Small Orthodox Christian chapel in Lesvos vandalised – Locals blame immigrants

Panos - Mar 03, 2020

Residents of Moria are outraged after discovering the small chapel of St. George in Moria, Lesvos had been vandalised. The…

US President Trump recognises right of Greece to secure borders in phone contact with PM Mitsotakis
DEFENCE
shares13 views
DEFENCE
shares13 views

US President Trump recognises right of Greece to secure borders in phone contact with PM Mitsotakis

Panos - Mar 03, 2020

The U.S President Donald Trump acknowledged Greece’s right to implement its border laws in a phone contact with Greek PM…

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published.

1
Eerie scene of spider webs across large areas in Aitoliko, western Greece
GREECE
shares17569 views
shares17569 views

Eerie scene of spider webs across large areas in Aitoliko, western Greece

makis - Sep 18, 2018
2
Greece-Turkey-Germany discuss refugee crisis on Thursday
POLITICS
shares13079 views
shares13079 views

Greece-Turkey-Germany discuss refugee crisis on Thursday

makis - Feb 17, 2016
3
Hellenic Army to receive 70 OH-58D Kiowa Warrior armed reconnaissance helicopters from the US Army
DEFENCE
shares12781 views1
shares12781 views1

Hellenic Army to receive 70 OH-58D Kiowa Warrior armed reconnaissance helicopters from the US Army

Panos - Dec 21, 2017
4
Greek anarchists fighting ISIS in Kurdish areas in Syria
WORLD
shares11861 views
shares11861 views

Greek anarchists fighting ISIS in Kurdish areas in Syria

makis - May 25, 2017
5
Doda tries to claim half of Athina Onassis’s wealth, report says
GREECE
shares11020 views
shares11020 views

Doda tries to claim half of Athina Onassis’s wealth, report says

Panos - Aug 30, 2016

 

Latest Posts

Posts
All
U.S says Greece has the right to apply border laws
DEFENCE
shares12 views
DEFENCE
shares12 views

U.S says Greece has the right to apply border laws

Panos - Mar 03, 2020

The United States recognises Greece’s right to apply its own laws at its borders, the US State Department said on Sunday, in response to the events taking…

Small Orthodox Christian chapel in Lesvos vandalised – Locals blame immigrants
GREECE
shares10 views
GREECE
shares10 views

Small Orthodox Christian chapel in Lesvos vandalised – Locals blame immigrants

Panos - Mar 03, 2020

Residents of Moria are outraged after discovering the small chapel of St. George in Moria, Lesvos had been vandalised. The little Christian Orthodox chapel had been trashed,…

Load More PostsCongratulations, you've reached all posts.
U.S says Greece has the right to apply border laws
DEFENCE
shares12 views
DEFENCE
shares12 views

U.S says Greece has the right to apply border laws

Panos - Mar 03, 2020

The United States recognises Greece’s right to apply its own laws at its borders, the US State Department said on Sunday, in response to the events taking…

Small Orthodox Christian chapel in Lesvos vandalised – Locals blame immigrants
GREECE
shares10 views
GREECE
shares10 views

Small Orthodox Christian chapel in Lesvos vandalised – Locals blame immigrants

Panos - Mar 03, 2020

Residents of Moria are outraged after discovering the small chapel of St. George in Moria, Lesvos had been vandalised. The little Christian Orthodox chapel had been trashed,…

Load More PostsCongratulations, you've reached all posts.

Recent Comments