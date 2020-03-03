The 22nd Thessaloniki Documentary Festival to be postponed due to coronavirus threat

The organisers of the 22nd Thessaloniki Documentary Festival 2020 decided to postpone the event for the end of May or start of July in light of the coronavirus threat. The organisers released the following statement explaining their reasoning:

“Following the latest announcement by the World Health Organisation, in which it upgraded its assessment of the spread of coronavirus, and with the the agreement of the Ministry of Culture and Sports, the Thessaloniki Film Festival’s administration decided to postpone, the 22nd Thessaloniki Documentary Festival. The safety of employees, spectators, residents of the city of Thessaloniki and the festival’s guests from Greece and abroad is our priority,” the announcement read.

The organisers are considering holding the 22nd Thessaloniki Documentary Festival for the end of May with early June. A significant part of the “Agora” operations, the festival’s development section, will take place online, giving accredited professionals from around the world the opportunity to view and evaluate Greek documentaries to include in their future funding and festival programs.

In addition, the Docs in Progress initiative will take place online so that the awards and prize money will be completed without delay.