PM Mitsotakis to visit Evros with EU Council President Charles Michel

Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis will be visiting the border region of Evros on Tuesday, the prime minister’s office announced on Monday. The prime minister will be there together with the leaders of the European Union’s top three institutions – European Council President Charles Michel, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and European Parliament President David Sassoli, Maximos Mansion said.

Mitsotakis had announced his intention to visit the area with Michel in a tweet on Sunday evening, after chairing a meeting of the Government Council on National Security (KYSEA).

“Our national security council has taken the decision to increase the level of deterrence at our borders to the maximum. As of now we will not be accepting any new asylum applications for 1 month. We are invoking article 78.3 of the TFEU to ensure full European support,” the prime minister wrote in his tweet. In a follow-up tweet, he wrote:

“The borders of Greece are the external borders of Europe. We will protect them. I will be visiting the #Evros land border with Turkey along with Charles Michel @eucopresident on Tuesday. Once more, do not attempt to enter Greece illegally – you will be turned back.”

Michel confirmed the planned visit with his own tweet, expressing support for Greece’s efforts to protect the European borders:

“Support for Greek efforts to protect the European borders. Closely monitoring the situation on the ground.

I will be visiting the Greek-Turkish border on Tuesday with @PrimeministerGR Mitsotakis.”