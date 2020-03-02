US President Trump recognises right of Greece to secure borders in phone contact with PM Mitsotakis

The U.S President Donald Trump acknowledged Greece’s right to implement its border laws in a phone contact with Greek PM Kyriakos Mitsotakis on Sunday evening.

The communication came as Greece is facing unprecedented pressure on its land and sea borders from, what appears to be an orchestrated plan by Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan to blackmail the EU.

The Greek PM briefed Mr. Trump on the situation in the northeastern borders with Turkey, making it clear that Greece had the inalienable right to secure its borders, something the US President recognised.