Weather forecast: Mostly fair
Mostly fair weather and northeasterly winds are forecast for Thursday.
Wind velocity will reach 6 on the Beaufort scale. Scattered clouds in the northern and the eastern parts of the country with temperatures ranging from 02C to 19C. Some clouds in the morning that will gradually get thicker and will rain in the evening in the western parts, 02C-19C. Mostly fair over the Aegean islands and Crete, 10C-18C. Mostly fair in Athens, 06C-17C. Scattered clouds in Thessaloniki, 03C-16C.
