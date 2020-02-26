The UK’s government loses thousands of mobile devices

It has emerged that UK government personnel managed to lose at least 2,004 mobile devices in a 12 month period. According to a Freedom of Information request made by Viasat and reported on by the BBC, 1,474 smartphones, laptops and tablets were reported lost, 347 were stolen and 183 could have been lost or stolen between 1 June 2018 and 1 June 2019.

The Ministry of Defence was the worst offender with 767 of its mobile devices lost or stolen. HM Revenue and Customs came second with 288 devices missing while the Department for Business rounded off the top-three with 197. Only 249 of the lost government devices were recovered.

source statista