LATEST Posts POPULAR Posts HOT Posts TRENDING Posts

The government signs agreement with UEFA and FIFA

25 February 2020
9 Views

Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis met with UEFA President Aleksander Čeferin and FIFA Vice President Greg Clark on Tuesday at the Maximos Mansion.

Following the meeting, the prime minister and Minister of State Giorgos Gerapetritis signed agreements with the two organisations on collaboration aimed at reforming Greek football.

In a discussion before their private meeting, the prime minister underlined the government’s intention to “clean up” football in the country: “We have made a political decision to ‘clean up’ Greek football once and for all and look forward to your contribution in order to join in this effort. I am very pleased that we will sign two documents demonstrating our commitment to make significant progress in upgrading Greek football and your interest in helping us with technical help. We aim, without a doubt, to succeed where others have failed. Greek football is worth nothing less than this. It is a sport that the Greeks really love and, frankly, what we have seen so far is really unfair to the football product we want to create.”

Ceferin said he said he was happy that the government was taking part in the joint effort and added: “I still believe that football will solve its problems, but without help … I am happy that this agreement we will sign clearly states that its purpose is not government intervention in sports, but that you have the will to solve this problem and I hope that Greece will become one of the top countries once again, like in 2004 when you won the Euro.”

Mitsotakis replied that “2004 was a very important moment for us and, unfortunately, we did not take full advantage of this important moment. We also have full confidence in the ability of Greek football to heal its wounds with the proper support. As far as the limits of government intervention are concerned, yes, we are sending a very clear political message, and your presence here also signifies that this message will reach everyone involved. I have to note that since we made it clear that we want football to heal its wounds, in the last month, I would say, we have made progress as there is improvement in the behaviour of all sides.”

You may be interested

Weather forecast: Mostly fair
GREECE
shares9 views
GREECE
shares9 views

Weather forecast: Mostly fair

Panos - Feb 26, 2020

Mostly fair weather and northeasterly winds are forecast for Wednesday. Wind velocity will reach 6 on the Beaufort scale. Scattered…

Anarchists block roads in downtown Athens & clash with police forces (videos)
GREECE
shares31 views
GREECE
shares31 views

Anarchists block roads in downtown Athens & clash with police forces (videos)

makis - Feb 25, 2020

Clashes took place between anarchists and anti-riot police in the afternoon at Patision, outside the Economic University. A few minutes…

Four romantic Greek destinations for every season
GREECE
shares1553 views
GREECE
shares1553 views

Four romantic Greek destinations for every season

Panos - Feb 25, 2020

Winter in the heart of Epirus? Spring in the mythical land of the Centaurs? Summer on the matchless beaches of…

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published.

1
Eerie scene of spider webs across large areas in Aitoliko, western Greece
GREECE
shares17441 views
shares17441 views

Eerie scene of spider webs across large areas in Aitoliko, western Greece

makis - Sep 18, 2018
2
Greece-Turkey-Germany discuss refugee crisis on Thursday
POLITICS
shares13053 views
shares13053 views

Greece-Turkey-Germany discuss refugee crisis on Thursday

makis - Feb 17, 2016
3
Hellenic Army to receive 70 OH-58D Kiowa Warrior armed reconnaissance helicopters from the US Army
DEFENCE
shares12759 views1
shares12759 views1

Hellenic Army to receive 70 OH-58D Kiowa Warrior armed reconnaissance helicopters from the US Army

Panos - Dec 21, 2017
4
Greek anarchists fighting ISIS in Kurdish areas in Syria
WORLD
shares11838 views
shares11838 views

Greek anarchists fighting ISIS in Kurdish areas in Syria

makis - May 25, 2017
5
Doda tries to claim half of Athina Onassis’s wealth, report says
GREECE
shares10948 views
shares10948 views

Doda tries to claim half of Athina Onassis’s wealth, report says

Panos - Aug 30, 2016

 

Latest Posts

Posts
All
Weather forecast: Mostly fair
GREECE
shares9 views
GREECE
shares9 views

Weather forecast: Mostly fair

Panos - Feb 26, 2020

Mostly fair weather and northeasterly winds are forecast for Wednesday. Wind velocity will reach 6 on the Beaufort scale. Scattered clouds in the northern and the eastern…

Anarchists block roads in downtown Athens & clash with police forces (videos)
GREECE
shares31 views
GREECE
shares31 views

Anarchists block roads in downtown Athens & clash with police forces (videos)

makis - Feb 25, 2020

Clashes took place between anarchists and anti-riot police in the afternoon at Patision, outside the Economic University. A few minutes after five in the afternoon, the police…

Load More PostsCongratulations, you've reached all posts.
Weather forecast: Mostly fair
GREECE
shares9 views
GREECE
shares9 views

Weather forecast: Mostly fair

Panos - Feb 26, 2020

Mostly fair weather and northeasterly winds are forecast for Wednesday. Wind velocity will reach 6 on the Beaufort scale. Scattered clouds in the northern and the eastern…

Anarchists block roads in downtown Athens & clash with police forces (videos)
GREECE
shares31 views
GREECE
shares31 views

Anarchists block roads in downtown Athens & clash with police forces (videos)

makis - Feb 25, 2020

Clashes took place between anarchists and anti-riot police in the afternoon at Patision, outside the Economic University. A few minutes after five in the afternoon, the police…

Load More PostsCongratulations, you've reached all posts.

Recent Comments