LATEST Posts POPULAR Posts HOT Posts TRENDING Posts

“Don’t come to Greece”, PM Mitsotakis warns migrants not qualifying for asylum

26 February 2020
1 Views

Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis on Wednesday underlined the government’s determination to proceed with the construction of new closed facilities for migrants and asylum seekers on the northeastern Aegean islands and appealed to those opposing the plan to dial down their reactions, noting that these were “fruitless and lead nowhere”. He also sent a message to those who chose to come to Greece despite knowing that they were not entitled to asylum, urging them to stay away.

In joint statements after his meeting with Bulgarian Prime Minister Boyko Borissov after the end of the 4th Greece-Bulgaria High Level Council in Alexandroupolis, Mitsotakis said that the construction of modern, guarded facilities for migrants was in the islands’ best interests.

He noted that “the construction of the new modern facilities began on Tuesday, so that the old problematic camps can close”.

Mitsotakis stressed that Greece’s policy on managing migration and refugees has changed: “The borders in Evros are now much better guarded and the sea borders are also better guarded. The legal framework that is at our disposal has become stricter and more flexible. And following an exhaustive dialogue with the local communities on the islands, the decisions are finally being implemented.”

“Don’t come to Greece” was the prime minister’s message to those not entitled to international protection as refugees. “I want to send a clear message to those not entitled to asylum, who nevertheless choose to come to our country. Don’t come because the route on which the traffickers are leading you, for which you pay them handsomely, does not lead to the Greek mainland and ultimately to Europe. It stops on the islands and from there starts the road of your return”, underlined Mitsotakis.

You may be interested

Abandoned 300-Year Old Venetian Village on Crete Turned into Tourist Resort
GREECE
shares561 views
GREECE
shares561 views

Abandoned 300-Year Old Venetian Village on Crete Turned into Tourist Resort

Panos - Feb 26, 2020

Áspros Potamós (White River in English) is a settlement in eastern Crete, in the regional unit of Lasithi, whose history…

The UK’s government loses thousands of mobile devices
WORLD
shares18 views
WORLD
shares18 views

The UK’s government loses thousands of mobile devices

Panos - Feb 26, 2020

It has emerged that UK government personnel managed to lose at least 2,004 mobile devices in a 12 month period.…

One-billion-year-old fossils of green seaweed found in China
WORLD
shares26 views
WORLD
shares26 views

One-billion-year-old fossils of green seaweed found in China

Panos - Feb 26, 2020

Two paleontologists at Virginia Tech have found one billion-year-old fossils of green seaweed in China. Called Proterocladus antiquus, the tiny…

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published.

1
Eerie scene of spider webs across large areas in Aitoliko, western Greece
GREECE
shares17451 views
shares17451 views

Eerie scene of spider webs across large areas in Aitoliko, western Greece

makis - Sep 18, 2018
2
Greece-Turkey-Germany discuss refugee crisis on Thursday
POLITICS
shares13054 views
shares13054 views

Greece-Turkey-Germany discuss refugee crisis on Thursday

makis - Feb 17, 2016
3
Hellenic Army to receive 70 OH-58D Kiowa Warrior armed reconnaissance helicopters from the US Army
DEFENCE
shares12759 views1
shares12759 views1

Hellenic Army to receive 70 OH-58D Kiowa Warrior armed reconnaissance helicopters from the US Army

Panos - Dec 21, 2017
4
Greek anarchists fighting ISIS in Kurdish areas in Syria
WORLD
shares11841 views
shares11841 views

Greek anarchists fighting ISIS in Kurdish areas in Syria

makis - May 25, 2017
5
Doda tries to claim half of Athina Onassis’s wealth, report says
GREECE
shares10952 views
shares10952 views

Doda tries to claim half of Athina Onassis’s wealth, report says

Panos - Aug 30, 2016

 

Latest Posts

Posts
All
Abandoned 300-Year Old Venetian Village on Crete Turned into Tourist Resort
GREECE
shares561 views
GREECE
shares561 views

Abandoned 300-Year Old Venetian Village on Crete Turned into Tourist Resort

Panos - Feb 26, 2020

Áspros Potamós (White River in English) is a settlement in eastern Crete, in the regional unit of Lasithi, whose history and past are blending nicely with modern-day…

The UK’s government loses thousands of mobile devices
WORLD
shares18 views
WORLD
shares18 views

The UK’s government loses thousands of mobile devices

Panos - Feb 26, 2020

It has emerged that UK government personnel managed to lose at least 2,004 mobile devices in a 12 month period. According to a Freedom of Information request…

Load More PostsCongratulations, you've reached all posts.
Abandoned 300-Year Old Venetian Village on Crete Turned into Tourist Resort
GREECE
shares561 views
GREECE
shares561 views

Abandoned 300-Year Old Venetian Village on Crete Turned into Tourist Resort

Panos - Feb 26, 2020

Áspros Potamós (White River in English) is a settlement in eastern Crete, in the regional unit of Lasithi, whose history and past are blending nicely with modern-day…

The UK’s government loses thousands of mobile devices
WORLD
shares18 views
WORLD
shares18 views

The UK’s government loses thousands of mobile devices

Panos - Feb 26, 2020

It has emerged that UK government personnel managed to lose at least 2,004 mobile devices in a 12 month period. According to a Freedom of Information request…

Load More PostsCongratulations, you've reached all posts.

Recent Comments