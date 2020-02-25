PM Mitsotakis meets with UEFA President on reforms in Greek football
Greek PM Kyriakos Mitsotakis met with UEFA President Aleksander Ceferin and FIFA vice-president, Greg Clarke at Maximos Mansion in Athens, Tuesday morning where they signed two agreement in an effort to address problems plaguing Greek football.
On Monday, Aleksander Ceferin met a delegation of the Greek Football Federation (EPO) in a friendly atmosphere in the presence of FIFA / UEFA Representative Herbert Hubel and Independent Expert Petr Fusek.
The UEFA president stressed that both sides are on the right track and expressed optimism that a solution would be found for Greece.
Mr. Ceferin said: “We had a very friendly discussion. We talked about Greek football issues and the dialogue with the government. We talked about non-governmental interventions, which the government does not want, but we need its help.”
You may be interested
Cybercrime: Europe’s most and least secure countries – Where Greece ranksPanos - Feb 25, 2020
Specops Software has released data showing the countries in Europe most and least susceptible to cyber crimes. The company analysed…
Clashes between riot police and protesting citizens on MytilenePanos - Feb 25, 2020
Riot police made use of stun grenades and chemicals against people that gathered to protest against the requisitioning of the…
Coronavirus: Greek government to issue legislative act to deal with diseasePanos - Feb 25, 2020
Spokesperson Stelios Petsas said the government would issue a legislative act that would include 5 clauses aimed at addressing the…
Leave a Comment