Cybercrime: Europe’s most and least secure countries – Where Greece ranks

Specops Software has released data showing the countries in Europe most and least susceptible to cyber crimes. The company analysed the total number of cloud provider related incoming attacks as well as cryptocurrency mining, malware and ransomware encounters on machines in each country. Greece scored 4.28, while the Netherlands has the highest rate of machines that experienced one of the above attacks at 17.64 percent while Ireland had the least at 1.08 percent.

source statista