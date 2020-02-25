LATEST Posts POPULAR Posts HOT Posts TRENDING Posts

Coronavirus: Greek government to issue legislative act to deal with disease

25 February 2020
1 Views

Spokesperson Stelios Petsas said the government would issue a legislative act that would include 5 clauses aimed at addressing the coronavirus threat during a press briefing on Tuesday.

According to Mr. Petsas, the articles will cover the following:

The first article deals with measures to prevent, monitor and restrict the spread of the disease.

The second article deals with personnel issues to counter the spread of coronavirus.

The third article deals with public procurement matters and in particular the direct supply, by circumventing all the standing regulations, sanitary material, personal protective measures and medicines.

The fourth article deals with issues of a forced seizure by the State, of private clinics and clinics, Intensive Care Units (ICUs), hotels, private housing services, other public or legal entities owned by public law.

The fifth article relates to the Ministry of Health’s extraordinary financial grant to cover the emergency needs of medical, nursing and healthcare personnel, to purchase materials and to take protective measures.

You may be interested

Panic spreads in Italy as death toll from new COVID-19 reaches 7
HEALTH
shares1 views
HEALTH
shares1 views

Panic spreads in Italy as death toll from new COVID-19 reaches 7

Panos - Feb 25, 2020

Italy on Monday reported seven deaths and more than 220 new COVID-19 coronavirus cases, amid growing anxiety about the spread…

Weather forecast: Mostly fair
GREECE
shares7 views
GREECE
shares7 views

Weather forecast: Mostly fair

Panos - Feb 25, 2020

Mostly fair weather and northeasterly winds are forecast for Tuesday. Wind velocity will reach 6 on the Beaufort scale. Scattered…

Health Minister Kikilias says country is adequately prepared to deal with coronavirus
GREECE
shares35 views
GREECE
shares35 views

Health Minister Kikilias says country is adequately prepared to deal with coronavirus

makis - Feb 24, 2020

Following the meeting with PM Kyriakos Mitsotakis at the Maximos Mansion, Health Minister Vasilis Kikilias said that all needed measures…

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published.

1
Eerie scene of spider webs across large areas in Aitoliko, western Greece
GREECE
shares17430 views
shares17430 views

Eerie scene of spider webs across large areas in Aitoliko, western Greece

makis - Sep 18, 2018
2
Greece-Turkey-Germany discuss refugee crisis on Thursday
POLITICS
shares13048 views
shares13048 views

Greece-Turkey-Germany discuss refugee crisis on Thursday

makis - Feb 17, 2016
3
Hellenic Army to receive 70 OH-58D Kiowa Warrior armed reconnaissance helicopters from the US Army
DEFENCE
shares12755 views1
shares12755 views1

Hellenic Army to receive 70 OH-58D Kiowa Warrior armed reconnaissance helicopters from the US Army

Panos - Dec 21, 2017
4
Greek anarchists fighting ISIS in Kurdish areas in Syria
WORLD
shares11834 views
shares11834 views

Greek anarchists fighting ISIS in Kurdish areas in Syria

makis - May 25, 2017
5
Doda tries to claim half of Athina Onassis’s wealth, report says
GREECE
shares10940 views
shares10940 views

Doda tries to claim half of Athina Onassis’s wealth, report says

Panos - Aug 30, 2016

 

Latest Posts

Posts
All
Panic spreads in Italy as death toll from new COVID-19 reaches 7
HEALTH
shares1 views
HEALTH
shares1 views

Panic spreads in Italy as death toll from new COVID-19 reaches 7

Panos - Feb 25, 2020

Italy on Monday reported seven deaths and more than 220 new COVID-19 coronavirus cases, amid growing anxiety about the spread of the virus in Europe. Two virus…

Weather forecast: Mostly fair
GREECE
shares7 views
GREECE
shares7 views

Weather forecast: Mostly fair

Panos - Feb 25, 2020

Mostly fair weather and northeasterly winds are forecast for Tuesday. Wind velocity will reach 6 on the Beaufort scale. Scattered clouds in the northern and the eastern…

Load More PostsCongratulations, you've reached all posts.
Panic spreads in Italy as death toll from new COVID-19 reaches 7
HEALTH
shares1 views
HEALTH
shares1 views

Panic spreads in Italy as death toll from new COVID-19 reaches 7

Panos - Feb 25, 2020

Italy on Monday reported seven deaths and more than 220 new COVID-19 coronavirus cases, amid growing anxiety about the spread of the virus in Europe. Two virus…

Weather forecast: Mostly fair
GREECE
shares7 views
GREECE
shares7 views

Weather forecast: Mostly fair

Panos - Feb 25, 2020

Mostly fair weather and northeasterly winds are forecast for Tuesday. Wind velocity will reach 6 on the Beaufort scale. Scattered clouds in the northern and the eastern…

Load More PostsCongratulations, you've reached all posts.

Recent Comments