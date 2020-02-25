LATEST Posts POPULAR Posts HOT Posts TRENDING Posts

Clashes between riot police and protesting citizens on Mytilene

25 February 2020
Riot police made use of stun grenades and chemicals against people that gathered to protest against the requisitioning of the land for the construction of a new closed and controlled facility for refugees and migrants on Mytilene.

Small fires broke out during the offensive using chemicals, which were put out quickly.

Present at the incident was SYRIZA MP for the island Yiannis Bournous, who condemned the “Riot police’s unprovoked and violent attack against protesting citizens, which directly raises an issue of democracy”.

