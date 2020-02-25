Anarchists block roads in downtown Athens & clash with police forces (videos)
Clashes took place between anarchists and anti-riot police in the afternoon at Patision, outside the Economic University.
A few minutes after five in the afternoon, the police forces blocked the anarchists near the entrance of the university and then stormed the courtyard of the University of Economics.
It all started when a group of anarchists set up barricades outside the university and blocked traffic.
