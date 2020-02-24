Tsitsipas wins ATP Open 13 Provence beating Aliassime in straight sets
1 Views
Stefanos Tsitsipas defeated Canadian Felix Auger-Aliassime (6-3, 6-4) in final of the Open 13 Provence championship in Marseille defending his title.
You may be interested
GREECE
shares0 views
GREECE
shares0 views
Washington Post on Parthenon sculptures: “Give Iris her body back, Britain”Panos - Feb 24, 2020
In an article entitled “Give Iris her body back, Britain”, the Washington Post says it is time for the British…
GREECE
shares12 views
GREECE
shares12 views
Greek pupils on school trips to Italy to return to Greece due to coronavirusPanos - Feb 24, 2020
The pupils of four schools in Central Macedonia that had gone on school trips to Italy are going to return…
GREECE
shares15 views
GREECE
shares15 views
Sunday Times: The sane move is to give Greece back its Elgin MarblesPanos - Feb 24, 2020
Sarah Baxter, a deputy editor of The Sunday Times in Britain has written a piece entitled “The sane move is…
Leave a Comment