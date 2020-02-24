Health Minister to brief PM Mitsotakis on new coronavirus measures
Following Sunday’s emergency meeting at the ministry of health for a discussion between health authorities on the prospect of implementing additional preventive measures against the new coronavirus, which has claimed the lives of more than 2,361 people worldwide, Health Minister Vassilis Kikilias is scheduled to meet Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis Monday at Maximos Mansion to inform him and table proposals in an effort to prevent the outbreak of a case on Greek soil. Education Minister Niki Kerameos and Citizen Protection Minister Michalis Chrisochoidis are also expected to attend the meeting.
Meanwhile, students from 10 Greek schools on field trips in Italy will return to Greece, as it was decided they would not be placed into quarantine due to the spread of coronavirus in the neighbouring country. According to the Education Ministry, two schools on an excursion in Milan and pupils from eight more schools are in central and southern Italy.
Scientists agreed the at Sunday’s meeting that there was no need to quarantine the returning students in Italy, as they have not visited the affected areas.
