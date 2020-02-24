Greek pupils on school trips to Italy to return to Greece due to coronavirus
The pupils of four schools in Central Macedonia that had gone on school trips to Italy are going to return to Greece following the spread of coronavirus in the neighbouring country.
“The children are well and there is no problem. We are implementing, in cooperation with the ministries of Health and Education, all the precautionary measures and directives. The children will return in the following days to their homes,” stated Central Macedonia’s regional director for Education Alexandros Koptsis.
