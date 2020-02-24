Generally fair weather forecast

Generally fair weather in Greece on Monday, with variable winds 3-5 on the Beaufort scale, turning to 7 at places in the Aegean.

Temperatures to rise from 01C to 19C. In Athens, fair weather, winds 3-5 on the Beaufort scale, temperatures from 05C to 19C. In Thessaloniki, generally fair, with winds 4-5 on the Beaufort scale, rising to 7 in the afternoon. Temperatures from 03C to 17C.