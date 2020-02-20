Weather forecast: Partly cloudy
Partly cloudy and northwesterly winds are forecast for Thursday.
Wind velocity will reach 6 on the Beaufort scale. Clouds with rain in the afternoon in the northern and western parts of the country and temperatures ranging from -01C to 17C. Mostly fair in the eastern parts with temperatures between 02C and 17C. Partly cloudy over the Aegean islands and Crete, 06C-18C. Mostly fair in Athens, 05C-16C. Partly cloudy in the morning, rain during the night in Thessaloniki, 03C-14C.
You may be interested
Erdogan bizarre statement: Greece slowly accepting the status-quo Turkey declared in Mediterraneanmakis - Feb 19, 2020
In an incomprehensible statement, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said that Athens has begun to accept the status quo declared…
Venezuelan “blood gold” could be used to fund terror attacksPanos - Feb 19, 2020
A plane that made a forced landing in the Caribbean was carrying a ton of Venezuelan gold, which may have…
Turkish Foreign Minister Cavusoglu: Minority in Thrace is and will remain TurkishPanos - Feb 19, 2020
Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu launched an attack on the President of the Hellenic Republic, Prokopis Pavlopoulos for mislabelling the…
Leave a Comment