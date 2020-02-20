LATEST Posts POPULAR Posts HOT Posts TRENDING Posts

Weather forecast: Partly cloudy

19 February 2020
Partly cloudy and northwesterly winds are forecast for Thursday.

Wind velocity will reach 6 on the Beaufort scale. Clouds with rain in the afternoon in the northern and western parts of the country and temperatures ranging from -01C to 17C. Mostly fair in the eastern parts with temperatures between 02C and 17C. Partly cloudy over the Aegean islands and Crete, 06C-18C. Mostly fair in Athens, 05C-16C. Partly cloudy in the morning, rain during the night in Thessaloniki, 03C-14C.

