Watch Greek and US Armed Forces in joint military drill

The Hellenic Armed Forces took part in a joint military exercise with the US Forces in the area of Stefanovikio and Litochoro on Wednesday in the framework of the Distinguished Visitors Day.

The 1st Greek Army Brigade (1st TAXAS) and the US 3rd Combat Aviation Brigade (3rd CAB) executed a series of operational scenarios, including an attack by the powerful Apache attack helicopter, and rappelling of troops from a Huey.

The exercise was part of a larger drill taking place since the start of October 2019 in areas across Greece focusing on day and night flights, airborne drills, small-unit exercises and shots with all helicopter gun systems.

Geoffrey Pyatt @USAmbPyatt Today's exercise is fantastic preparation for Defender 2021 in southern Europe, where Greece will host part of the defensive exercise, including at Alexandroupoli, as we celebrate the bicentennial of the Greek War of Independence.

The DV Day activities were attended by Chief of General Staff Lieutenant General Haralambos Laloussis, as a representative of the Chief of General Staff, the US Ambassador to Greece, Geoffrey R. Pyatt, as well as Delegates of the Armed Forces.

The Greek forces participated in the exercise with Apache, Huey, and Chinook helicopters, as well as the Marines Division of the 32nd Marine Corps. The US forces took part with Apache helicopters and black hawk fighters.

“Today’s exercise is fantastic preparation for Defender 2021 in southern Europe, where Greece will host part of the defensive exercise, including at Alexandroupoli, as we celebrate the bicentennial of the Greek War of Independence”, tweeted Mr. Pyatt.