Venezuelan “blood gold” could be used to fund terror attacks
A plane that made a forced landing in the Caribbean was carrying a ton of Venezuelan gold, which may have been destined for the Middle East and could have funded terrorist attacks against Jewish communities, the Simon Wiesenthal Center reported.
The gold ingots packed in suitcases was valued at over 50 million, according to the Simon Wiesenthal Center.
However, the gold proved to heavy, necessitating a forced landing on the Caribbean island of Aruba, a constituent country of the Kingdom of the Netherlands.
According to the control tower, the plane ID number was registered to a California address, which was last flown 20 years prior.
The plane’s three Venezuelan crewmen, who were detained by US agents, reportedly claimed that they were en route to Mexico, and then for an onward shipment to Dubai.
Source: jpost
