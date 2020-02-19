Erdogan bizarre statement: Greece slowly accepting the status-quo Turkey declared in Mediterranean

In an incomprehensible statement, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said that Athens has begun to accept the status quo declared by Ankara in the Mediterranean Sea.

“With our resolute stance, the rest of the countries in the region, but mainly Greece, have slowly begun to accept the status we have established in the Mediterranean,” he said, speaking at a meeting of his party at the Turkish National Assembly.

During his speech, Erdogan claimed Turkey has fortified its position in the region and shifted the balance of power in Turkey’s favour after the agreement with Libya.

In this context, he argued that the European Union has no jurisdiction over decisions on Libya.