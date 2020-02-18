Strikes over social security bill
Athens buses, trolleys as well as the metro and tram services will come to a complete halt on Tuesday due to the 24-hour strike called by the Civil Servants’ Confederation (ADEDY) against the government’s social security bill.
The Athens suburban railway (Proastiakos) and intercity trains announced late on Monday that they will also participate in the strikes.
ADEDY is also staging a protest rally at Klafthmonos Square in the city centre at 11:00 am on Tuesday, while the Athens Labor Center and the Greek Communist Party’s affiliate workers’ union PAME will stage separate rallies in central Athens at 10.30 am.
Public hospitals will operate on skeleton staff, as the Panhellenic Federation of Public Hospitals Workers (POEDIN) is also taking part in the strike.
Most ferries at the ports of Piraeus, Lavrio and Rafina will remain docked on Tuesday, as five seamen’s unions are joining the strike, led by the Panhellenic Union of Merchant Navy Seamen (PENEN). Passengers are advised to contact port authorities and tourist agencies for details.
Please note that due to a work stoppage called by the National Federation of Journalists’ Unions (POESY), ANA-MPA will not be sending news stories out from 12:00 to 15:00 on Tuesday.
POESY has called the strike in support of the national strike.
You may be interested
European Court acquits Greece of 300 mln euro fine over pasturesPanos - Feb 18, 2020
The European Court decided on Monday to cancel a European Commission's decision to impose a 300 million euro fine on…
Weather forecast: SunnyPanos - Feb 18, 2020
Mostly fair weather and northerly winds are forecast for Tuesday. Wind velocity will reach 5 on the Beaufort scale. Mostly…
Exploring the hidden depths of Corfu: The ancient secrets of the Greek island’s caves unlockedPanos - Feb 17, 2020
A journey down into the underground depths of the Greek island of Corfu that lasted 15 days and explored 25…
Leave a Comment