Strikes over social security bill

Athens buses, trolleys as well as the metro and tram services will come to a complete halt on Tuesday due to the 24-hour strike called by the Civil Servants’ Confederation (ADEDY) against the government’s social security bill.

The Athens suburban railway (Proastiakos) and intercity trains announced late on Monday that they will also participate in the strikes.

ADEDY is also staging a protest rally at Klafthmonos Square in the city centre at 11:00 am on Tuesday, while the Athens Labor Center and the Greek Communist Party’s affiliate workers’ union PAME will stage separate rallies in central Athens at 10.30 am.

Public hospitals will operate on skeleton staff, as the Panhellenic Federation of Public Hospitals Workers (POEDIN) is also taking part in the strike.

Most ferries at the ports of Piraeus, Lavrio and Rafina will remain docked on Tuesday, as five seamen’s unions are joining the strike, led by the Panhellenic Union of Merchant Navy Seamen (PENEN). Passengers are advised to contact port authorities and tourist agencies for details.

Please note that due to a work stoppage called by the National Federation of Journalists’ Unions (POESY), ANA-MPA will not be sending news stories out from 12:00 to 15:00 on Tuesday.

POESY has called the strike in support of the national strike.