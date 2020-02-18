Greek products excluded from revised US tariffs list against EU
Olive oil and all related products, as well as cheeses and wines exported by Greece to the United States will remain unaffected by the US tariff regime imposed on the EU products, according to a revised list of products under the US sanctions decision of February 15 issued by the US Department of Commerce.
Apart from the above products, plum juice was also excluded from the list of tariffs.
Greece has repeatedly emphasised that the agri-food sector has been disproportionately affected by the sanctions, stressing measures are needed to mitigate the adverse impact as well as to formulate a positive agenda with the US in order to tone down the political feud in trade.
