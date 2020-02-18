LATEST Posts POPULAR Posts HOT Posts TRENDING Posts

European Court acquits Greece of 300 mln euro fine over pastures

18 February 2020
1 Views

The European Court decided on Monday to cancel a European Commission’s decision to impose a 300 million euro fine on Greece over pastures.

The fine concerned the Greek government’s allocation of EU funds for pastures in the period 2009 -2011.

You may be interested

Strikes over social security bill
GREECE
shares1 views
GREECE
shares1 views

Strikes over social security bill

Panos - Feb 18, 2020

Athens buses, trolleys as well as the metro and tram services will come to a complete halt on Tuesday due…

Weather forecast: Sunny
GREECE
shares8 views
GREECE
shares8 views

Weather forecast: Sunny

Panos - Feb 18, 2020

Mostly fair weather and northerly winds are forecast for Tuesday. Wind velocity will reach 5 on the Beaufort scale. Mostly…

Exploring the hidden depths of Corfu: The ancient secrets of the Greek island’s caves unlocked
GREECE
shares618 views
GREECE
shares618 views

Exploring the hidden depths of Corfu: The ancient secrets of the Greek island’s caves unlocked

Panos - Feb 17, 2020

A journey down into the underground depths of the Greek island of Corfu that lasted 15 days and explored 25…

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published.

1
Eerie scene of spider webs across large areas in Aitoliko, western Greece
GREECE
shares17274 views
shares17274 views

Eerie scene of spider webs across large areas in Aitoliko, western Greece

makis - Sep 18, 2018
2
Greece-Turkey-Germany discuss refugee crisis on Thursday
POLITICS
shares13016 views
shares13016 views

Greece-Turkey-Germany discuss refugee crisis on Thursday

makis - Feb 17, 2016
3
Hellenic Army to receive 70 OH-58D Kiowa Warrior armed reconnaissance helicopters from the US Army
DEFENCE
shares12731 views1
shares12731 views1

Hellenic Army to receive 70 OH-58D Kiowa Warrior armed reconnaissance helicopters from the US Army

Panos - Dec 21, 2017
4
Greek anarchists fighting ISIS in Kurdish areas in Syria
WORLD
shares11813 views
shares11813 views

Greek anarchists fighting ISIS in Kurdish areas in Syria

makis - May 25, 2017
5
Doda tries to claim half of Athina Onassis’s wealth, report says
GREECE
shares10859 views
shares10859 views

Doda tries to claim half of Athina Onassis’s wealth, report says

Panos - Aug 30, 2016

 

Latest Posts

Posts
All
Strikes over social security bill
GREECE
shares1 views
GREECE
shares1 views

Strikes over social security bill

Panos - Feb 18, 2020

Athens buses, trolleys as well as the metro and tram services will come to a complete halt on Tuesday due to the 24-hour strike called by the…

Weather forecast: Sunny
GREECE
shares8 views
GREECE
shares8 views

Weather forecast: Sunny

Panos - Feb 18, 2020

Mostly fair weather and northerly winds are forecast for Tuesday. Wind velocity will reach 5 on the Beaufort scale. Mostly fair in the northern and western parts…

Load More PostsCongratulations, you've reached all posts.
Strikes over social security bill
GREECE
shares1 views
GREECE
shares1 views

Strikes over social security bill

Panos - Feb 18, 2020

Athens buses, trolleys as well as the metro and tram services will come to a complete halt on Tuesday due to the 24-hour strike called by the…

Weather forecast: Sunny
GREECE
shares8 views
GREECE
shares8 views

Weather forecast: Sunny

Panos - Feb 18, 2020

Mostly fair weather and northerly winds are forecast for Tuesday. Wind velocity will reach 5 on the Beaufort scale. Mostly fair in the northern and western parts…

Load More PostsCongratulations, you've reached all posts.

Recent Comments