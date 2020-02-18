European Court acquits Greece of 300 mln euro fine over pastures
The European Court decided on Monday to cancel a European Commission’s decision to impose a 300 million euro fine on Greece over pastures.
The fine concerned the Greek government’s allocation of EU funds for pastures in the period 2009 -2011.
