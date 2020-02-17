LATEST Posts POPULAR Posts HOT Posts TRENDING Posts

Weather forecast: Mostly fair on Monday

17 February 2020
Mostly fair weather and northerly winds are forecast for Monday.

Wind velocity will reach 7 on the Beaufort scale. Mostly fair in the northern and western parts of the country with temperatures ranging from 02C to 19C. Scattered clouds in the eastern parts with temperatures between 04C and 16C. Partly cloudy over the Aegean islands and Crete, 10C-18C. Mostly fair in Athens, 08C-14C; the same for Thessaloniki, 05C-14C.

