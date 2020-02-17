Weather forecast: Mostly fair on Monday
Mostly fair weather and northerly winds are forecast for Monday.
Wind velocity will reach 7 on the Beaufort scale. Mostly fair in the northern and western parts of the country with temperatures ranging from 02C to 19C. Scattered clouds in the eastern parts with temperatures between 04C and 16C. Partly cloudy over the Aegean islands and Crete, 10C-18C. Mostly fair in Athens, 08C-14C; the same for Thessaloniki, 05C-14C.
You may be interested
Varoufakis filed the illegal Eurogroup recordings – House speaker Tasoulas returned it as unacceptablemakis - Feb 14, 2020
The president of the political party MeRA25 and former Greek Minister of Economics Yiannis Varoufakis went ahead with his decision…
Santorini volcano “rumbles” – Greek authorities prepare contingency planPanos - Feb 14, 2020
The General Secretariat for Civil Protection has prepared a study focusing on contigency plans for a possible future eruption of…
OFAC publishes delisting of Turkish officials from SDN List!Panos - Feb 14, 2020
The U.S. Treasury Department’s Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) formally published in the Federal Register on Monday the lifting…
Leave a Comment