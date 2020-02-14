LATEST Posts POPULAR Posts HOT Posts TRENDING Posts

OFAC publishes delisting of Turkish officials from SDN List!

14 February 2020
The U.S. Treasury Department’s Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) formally published in the Federal Register on Monday the lifting of economic sanctions against Turkey’s defense and energy ministries, more than three months after President Trump ordered the action.

The sanctions against the government agencies and several key officials were imposed by the Trump administration in early October after Turkish forces launched attacks into northern Syria. After Turkey maintained a five-day cease-fire, President Trump directed the sanctions be lifted on Oct. 23.

The Turkish Ministry of National Defense and Ministry of Energy and Natural Resources, along with National Defense Minister Hulisi Akar, Interior Minister Suleyman Soylu and Energy Minister Fatih Donmez, on Oct. 14 were placed on OFAC’s Specially Designated Nationals and Blocked Persons (SDN) List.

Placement on the SDN List immediately blocked any assets or investments that the two Turkish ministries and three government officials had in the U.S. and prevented U.S. persons or companies from conducting business with them.

Rource: yahoo

Recent Comments