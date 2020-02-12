LATEST Posts POPULAR Posts HOT Posts TRENDING Posts

Weather forecast: Mostly fair

12 February 2020
Mostly fair weather and westerly winds are forecast for Wednesday.

Wind velocity will reach 7 on the Beaufort scale. Partly cloudy in the northern parts of the country with temperatures ranging from 01C to 16C. Partly cloudy and scattered showers and temperatures between 08C and 17C. Mostly fair in the eastern parts with temperatures from 06C to 17C. Partly cloudy over the Aegean islands and Crete, 10C-18C. Mostly fair in Athens, 06C-17C; the same for Thessaloniki, 05C-15C.

