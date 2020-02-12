Turkish and Greek F-16 fighters engage in 9 dogfights over Aegean Sea

The Turkish Air Force unleashed a new barrage (68) of violations of the Greek national airspace, some of which resulted in dog fights over the Aegean Sea.

The latest provocations came only hours before the crucial meeting between Greek Defence Minister Nikos Panagiotopoulos with his Turkish counterpart Hulusi Akar in Brussels, in which the Greek side is expected to voice its dissatisfaction with the ongoing Turkish aggression over the Aegean.

In total, over 16 Turkish aircraft flew over the northeast, central and south-east Aegean, with the Greek and Turkish planes engaging in dog fights on 9 occasions.

Twelve Turkish F-16s, two F-4s and two CN-235s also committed 11 infringements of the Athens (FIR) Flight information region.

As reported by Hellenic National Defence General Staff (HNDG), five of the violations were Turkish F-16 overflights over Pharmakonisi, Leipsoi, Agathonisi, Panagia, and Oinousses.

Eight of the Turkish fighters were armed, while all the aggressor aircraft were identified and intercepted, in accordance with international standards