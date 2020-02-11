Archaeologists discover ancient curse tablets in Athens well
A major, and a bit spine-tingling, archaeological discovery was made recently in Athens’‘ downtown neighborhood of Kerameikos (Ceramicus) by archaeologists from the German Archaeological Institute of Athens.
A total of thirty well-preserved curse tablets dating back to the Classical period (2,500 years ago) were found in an ancient well which was originally discovered back in 2016, when other everyday objects — but not the tablets — were found.
The ancient tablets have curses engraved on them which Athenian citizens would pay to have made against other people, a practice which was relatively common in ancient Greece.
Source: greek reporter
You may be interested
Greek Salad with Fried Halloumi Cheese: An explosion of flavors and texturesPanos - Feb 11, 2020
Cheese lovers who haven’t tried halloumi, meet your new obsession. Halloumi is a semi-hard cheese originating in Cyprus. Made from…
The ‘Best Picture’ Rarely Is a Box Office HitPanos - Feb 11, 2020
In a watershed moment for the Academy Awards, Parasite became the first foreign-language film to win the Oscar for Best…
Greek asylum to refugees “not indefinite” and reversiblePanos - Feb 11, 2020
Greece will only grant refugee protection for three years as it struggles to integrate foreigners, the conservative government’s migration minister…
Leave a Comment