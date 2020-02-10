Weather forecast: Scattered clouds
Scattered clouds and southerly winds are forecast for Monday.
Wind velocity will reach 6 on the Beaufort scale. Partly cloudy in the northern parts of the country with temperatures ranging from 04C to 18C. Partly cloudy with scattered showers in the western parts and temperatures between 10C-18C. Mostly fair in the eastern parts, 06C-20C. Scattered clouds over the Aegean islands and Crete, 12C-19C. Mostly fair in Athens, 08C-19C. Scattered clouds in Thessaloniki, 06C-18C.
You may be interested
Jewish lobby proposes relocation of US assets from Turkey to Greece including nuclear bombsmakis - Feb 07, 2020
A report titled “U.S. & Greece: Cementing a Closer Strategic Partnership” by the Jewish Institute for National Security of America…
Athens voted 2nd best destination in EuropePanos - Feb 07, 2020
Athens was voted the second-best destination in Europe in the poll conducted by the European Best Destinations Tourism Promotion Platform.…
A 10,000-year-old skeleton found in Mexico shakes theory of human arrival in AmericaPanos - Feb 07, 2020
A 10,000-year-old skeleton discovered in Mexico has challenged the ‘traditional’ theory on how humans arrived on the American continent. Conventional…
Leave a Comment