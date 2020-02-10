Weather forecast: Scattered clouds

Scattered clouds and southerly winds are forecast for Monday.

Wind velocity will reach 6 on the Beaufort scale. Partly cloudy in the northern parts of the country with temperatures ranging from 04C to 18C. Partly cloudy with scattered showers in the western parts and temperatures between 10C-18C. Mostly fair in the eastern parts, 06C-20C. Scattered clouds over the Aegean islands and Crete, 12C-19C. Mostly fair in Athens, 08C-19C. Scattered clouds in Thessaloniki, 06C-18C.