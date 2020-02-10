LATEST Posts POPULAR Posts HOT Posts TRENDING Posts

US looks to Greece and abandons Turkey, Handelsblatt writes

10 February 2020
2 Views

In an article titled “The US is enhances military presence in Greece”, German newspaper Handelsblatt reports that the US is shifting its strategic partnership in the Eastern from Turkey to Greece following Turkish President Erdogan’s closer ties with Putin’s Russia.

“Washington and Ankara are in constant friction. That is why the Americans are looking to Greece as a security partner in the eastern Mediterranean “, reads the article pointing out that that US has plans for the port of Alexandroupolis in northern Greece.

Handelsblatt says that “millions of investments are expected to pay off, reporting that “This year the Hellenic Republic Asset Development Fund (HRADF) intends to privatise the port management company. The Americans are very interested and have many plans for Alexandroupolis. Geoffrey Pyatt, the US ambassador to Greece, has inspected the port facilities several times in the past months. The diplomat talks enthusiastically about the city’s “great potential.”

Alexandroupolis symbolises a paradigm shift in US policy in the eastern Mediterranean. Since the early 1950s, Turkey has been the most important US security partner in this neighborhood of the world. That has begun to change since Turkish President RT Erdogan seeks to partner with Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin.”

You may be interested

There will be provision for the weak on the new Bankruptcy Code, Georgiadis says
FINANCE
shares9 views
FINANCE
shares9 views

There will be provision for the weak on the new Bankruptcy Code, Georgiadis says

Panos - Feb 10, 2020

"I want to save the home of those people whose home needs to be protected," Development and Investment Minister Adonis…

FM Dendias to visit Madrid
GREECE
shares9 views
GREECE
shares9 views

FM Dendias to visit Madrid

Panos - Feb 10, 2020

Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias will visit Madrid on Monday, February 10, where he will meet with Spanish Minister for Foreign…

Weather forecast: Scattered clouds
GREECE
shares10 views
GREECE
shares10 views

Weather forecast: Scattered clouds

Panos - Feb 10, 2020

Scattered clouds and southerly winds are forecast for Monday. Wind velocity will reach 6 on the Beaufort scale. Partly cloudy…

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published.

1
Eerie scene of spider webs across large areas in Aitoliko, western Greece
GREECE
shares17108 views
shares17108 views

Eerie scene of spider webs across large areas in Aitoliko, western Greece

makis - Sep 18, 2018
2
Greece-Turkey-Germany discuss refugee crisis on Thursday
POLITICS
shares12965 views
shares12965 views

Greece-Turkey-Germany discuss refugee crisis on Thursday

makis - Feb 17, 2016
3
Hellenic Army to receive 70 OH-58D Kiowa Warrior armed reconnaissance helicopters from the US Army
DEFENCE
shares12697 views1
shares12697 views1

Hellenic Army to receive 70 OH-58D Kiowa Warrior armed reconnaissance helicopters from the US Army

Panos - Dec 21, 2017
4
Greek anarchists fighting ISIS in Kurdish areas in Syria
WORLD
shares11736 views
shares11736 views

Greek anarchists fighting ISIS in Kurdish areas in Syria

makis - May 25, 2017
5
Doda tries to claim half of Athina Onassis’s wealth, report says
GREECE
shares10765 views
shares10765 views

Doda tries to claim half of Athina Onassis’s wealth, report says

Panos - Aug 30, 2016

 

Latest Posts

Posts
All
There will be provision for the weak on the new Bankruptcy Code, Georgiadis says
FINANCE
shares9 views
FINANCE
shares9 views

There will be provision for the weak on the new Bankruptcy Code, Georgiadis says

Panos - Feb 10, 2020

"I want to save the home of those people whose home needs to be protected," Development and Investment Minister Adonis Georgiadis underlined in an interview with 'Real…

FM Dendias to visit Madrid
GREECE
shares9 views
GREECE
shares9 views

FM Dendias to visit Madrid

Panos - Feb 10, 2020

Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias will visit Madrid on Monday, February 10, where he will meet with Spanish Minister for Foreign Affairs, European Union and Cooperation Arancha González…

Load More PostsCongratulations, you've reached all posts.
There will be provision for the weak on the new Bankruptcy Code, Georgiadis says
FINANCE
shares9 views
FINANCE
shares9 views

There will be provision for the weak on the new Bankruptcy Code, Georgiadis says

Panos - Feb 10, 2020

"I want to save the home of those people whose home needs to be protected," Development and Investment Minister Adonis Georgiadis underlined in an interview with 'Real…

FM Dendias to visit Madrid
GREECE
shares9 views
GREECE
shares9 views

FM Dendias to visit Madrid

Panos - Feb 10, 2020

Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias will visit Madrid on Monday, February 10, where he will meet with Spanish Minister for Foreign Affairs, European Union and Cooperation Arancha González…

Load More PostsCongratulations, you've reached all posts.

Recent Comments