There will be provision for the weak on the new Bankruptcy Code, Georgiadis says

“I want to save the home of those people whose home needs to be protected,” Development and Investment Minister Adonis Georgiadis underlined in an interview with ‘Real News’ on Sunday.

He explained that it is absurd to be accused by the previous government of the residence protection platform since its criteria had been determined by them.

Regarding the full protection of the primary residence, he said that this would lead to the full collapse of the banking system as nobody would have a reason to pay his loans.

On the new Bankruptcy Code, he stressed that “there will be provision for the weak.”

Asked on Turkish provocations and recourse to the International Court of Justice at The Hague, he said that this has been a firm position of the foreign policy over the last 40 years, adding that if the Greek side does so, it must be for what Greece recognises and not for what Turkey claims.