LATEST Posts POPULAR Posts HOT Posts TRENDING Posts

There will be provision for the weak on the new Bankruptcy Code, Georgiadis says

10 February 2020
2 Views

“I want to save the home of those people whose home needs to be protected,” Development and Investment Minister Adonis Georgiadis underlined in an interview with ‘Real News’ on Sunday.

He explained that it is absurd to be accused by the previous government of the residence protection platform since its criteria had been determined by them.

Regarding the full protection of the primary residence, he said that this would lead to the full collapse of the banking system as nobody would have a reason to pay his loans.

On the new Bankruptcy Code, he stressed that “there will be provision for the weak.”

Asked on Turkish provocations and recourse to the International Court of Justice at The Hague, he said that this has been a firm position of the foreign policy over the last 40 years, adding that if the Greek side does so, it must be for what Greece recognises and not for what Turkey claims.

You may be interested

FM Dendias to visit Madrid
GREECE
shares8 views
GREECE
shares8 views

FM Dendias to visit Madrid

Panos - Feb 10, 2020

Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias will visit Madrid on Monday, February 10, where he will meet with Spanish Minister for Foreign…

Weather forecast: Scattered clouds
GREECE
shares9 views
GREECE
shares9 views

Weather forecast: Scattered clouds

Panos - Feb 10, 2020

Scattered clouds and southerly winds are forecast for Monday. Wind velocity will reach 6 on the Beaufort scale. Partly cloudy…

Jewish lobby proposes relocation of US assets from Turkey to Greece including nuclear bombs
GREECE
shares75 views
GREECE
shares75 views

Jewish lobby proposes relocation of US assets from Turkey to Greece including nuclear bombs

makis - Feb 07, 2020

A report titled “U.S. & Greece: Cementing a Closer Strategic Partnership” by the Jewish Institute for National Security of America…

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published.

1
Eerie scene of spider webs across large areas in Aitoliko, western Greece
GREECE
shares17107 views
shares17107 views

Eerie scene of spider webs across large areas in Aitoliko, western Greece

makis - Sep 18, 2018
2
Greece-Turkey-Germany discuss refugee crisis on Thursday
POLITICS
shares12965 views
shares12965 views

Greece-Turkey-Germany discuss refugee crisis on Thursday

makis - Feb 17, 2016
3
Hellenic Army to receive 70 OH-58D Kiowa Warrior armed reconnaissance helicopters from the US Army
DEFENCE
shares12696 views1
shares12696 views1

Hellenic Army to receive 70 OH-58D Kiowa Warrior armed reconnaissance helicopters from the US Army

Panos - Dec 21, 2017
4
Greek anarchists fighting ISIS in Kurdish areas in Syria
WORLD
shares11736 views
shares11736 views

Greek anarchists fighting ISIS in Kurdish areas in Syria

makis - May 25, 2017
5
Doda tries to claim half of Athina Onassis’s wealth, report says
GREECE
shares10763 views
shares10763 views

Doda tries to claim half of Athina Onassis’s wealth, report says

Panos - Aug 30, 2016

 

Latest Posts

Posts
All
FM Dendias to visit Madrid
GREECE
shares8 views
GREECE
shares8 views

FM Dendias to visit Madrid

Panos - Feb 10, 2020

Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias will visit Madrid on Monday, February 10, where he will meet with Spanish Minister for Foreign Affairs, European Union and Cooperation Arancha González…

Weather forecast: Scattered clouds
GREECE
shares9 views
GREECE
shares9 views

Weather forecast: Scattered clouds

Panos - Feb 10, 2020

Scattered clouds and southerly winds are forecast for Monday. Wind velocity will reach 6 on the Beaufort scale. Partly cloudy in the northern parts of the country…

Load More PostsCongratulations, you've reached all posts.
FM Dendias to visit Madrid
GREECE
shares8 views
GREECE
shares8 views

FM Dendias to visit Madrid

Panos - Feb 10, 2020

Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias will visit Madrid on Monday, February 10, where he will meet with Spanish Minister for Foreign Affairs, European Union and Cooperation Arancha González…

Weather forecast: Scattered clouds
GREECE
shares9 views
GREECE
shares9 views

Weather forecast: Scattered clouds

Panos - Feb 10, 2020

Scattered clouds and southerly winds are forecast for Monday. Wind velocity will reach 6 on the Beaufort scale. Partly cloudy in the northern parts of the country…

Load More PostsCongratulations, you've reached all posts.

Recent Comments