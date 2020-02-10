Oscars 2020: Korean movie “Parasite” the surprise winner
“Parasite,” Bong Joon-ho’s twisted social thriller, took home the biggest prize of the night at the 2020 Oscars, winning best picture. Joaquin Phoenix and Renée Zellweger both gave memorable acceptance speeches after winning best male and female actors, respectively. And “1917” beat a crowded field for visual effects Oscar.
The Oscar for Cinematography was won by “1917”, with Best International Feature Film going to “Parasite”. Actor in a supporting role went to Brad Pitt, “Once Upon a Time … in Hollywood”, while actress in a supporting role went to Laura Dern, “Marriage Story”.
Documentary feature went to “American Factory”.
Directing went to Bong Joon-ho, “Parasite “.
