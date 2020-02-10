LATEST Posts POPULAR Posts HOT Posts TRENDING Posts

National and Kapodistrian University of Athens ranked 74th in the world

10 February 2020
The National and Kapodistrian University of Athens is ranked 74th in the world based on recent results of Webometrics’ “Top Universities by Top Google Scholar Citations”, released at the end of January 2020. The table includes 4,320 universities, including 28 Greek universities.

The National and Kapodistrian University of Athens is ranked 74th in the world, 11th in Europe and first among Greek institutions, with 2,039,623 citations.

This ranking is compiled based on the number of citations of the research work of the professors and researchers of the institutions, a number that is identified through the most popular academic bibliography search engine, GoogleScholar. Citation data for this ranking were collected during the 10-day period of 10-20 January 2020.

Therefore, the number of citations and the ranking of each university is calculated by the sum of citations of the first 110 profiles of university professors and researchers minus the citations of the first ten profiles.

As the National and Kapodistrian University of Athens noted, it is “particularly striking” that its number of cross-references covers 33 percent of all thirty-four Greek universities included in the ranking.

Recent Comments