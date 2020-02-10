LATEST Posts POPULAR Posts HOT Posts TRENDING Posts

FM Dendias to visit Madrid

10 February 2020
1 Views

Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias will visit Madrid on Monday, February 10, where he will meet with Spanish Minister for Foreign Affairs, European Union and Cooperation Arancha González Laya.

Discussions are expected to focus on bilateral relations, as well as on issues of European and international interest, with focus on migration, developments in the Eastern Mediterranean and the European perspective of the Western Balkans, according to a statement by the foreign ministry.

You may be interested

Weather forecast: Scattered clouds
GREECE
shares7 views
GREECE
shares7 views

Weather forecast: Scattered clouds

Panos - Feb 10, 2020

Scattered clouds and southerly winds are forecast for Monday. Wind velocity will reach 6 on the Beaufort scale. Partly cloudy…

Jewish lobby proposes relocation of US assets from Turkey to Greece including nuclear bombs
GREECE
shares75 views
GREECE
shares75 views

Jewish lobby proposes relocation of US assets from Turkey to Greece including nuclear bombs

makis - Feb 07, 2020

A report titled “U.S. & Greece: Cementing a Closer Strategic Partnership” by the Jewish Institute for National Security of America…

Athens voted 2nd best destination in Europe
GREECE
shares58 views
GREECE
shares58 views

Athens voted 2nd best destination in Europe

Panos - Feb 07, 2020

Athens was voted the second-best destination in Europe in the poll conducted by the European Best Destinations Tourism Promotion Platform.…

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published.

1
Eerie scene of spider webs across large areas in Aitoliko, western Greece
GREECE
shares17107 views
shares17107 views

Eerie scene of spider webs across large areas in Aitoliko, western Greece

makis - Sep 18, 2018
2
Greece-Turkey-Germany discuss refugee crisis on Thursday
POLITICS
shares12965 views
shares12965 views

Greece-Turkey-Germany discuss refugee crisis on Thursday

makis - Feb 17, 2016
3
Hellenic Army to receive 70 OH-58D Kiowa Warrior armed reconnaissance helicopters from the US Army
DEFENCE
shares12696 views1
shares12696 views1

Hellenic Army to receive 70 OH-58D Kiowa Warrior armed reconnaissance helicopters from the US Army

Panos - Dec 21, 2017
4
Greek anarchists fighting ISIS in Kurdish areas in Syria
WORLD
shares11735 views
shares11735 views

Greek anarchists fighting ISIS in Kurdish areas in Syria

makis - May 25, 2017
5
Doda tries to claim half of Athina Onassis’s wealth, report says
GREECE
shares10763 views
shares10763 views

Doda tries to claim half of Athina Onassis’s wealth, report says

Panos - Aug 30, 2016

 

Latest Posts

Posts
All
Weather forecast: Scattered clouds
GREECE
shares7 views
GREECE
shares7 views

Weather forecast: Scattered clouds

Panos - Feb 10, 2020

Scattered clouds and southerly winds are forecast for Monday. Wind velocity will reach 6 on the Beaufort scale. Partly cloudy in the northern parts of the country…

Jewish lobby proposes relocation of US assets from Turkey to Greece including nuclear bombs
GREECE
shares75 views
GREECE
shares75 views

Jewish lobby proposes relocation of US assets from Turkey to Greece including nuclear bombs

makis - Feb 07, 2020

A report titled “U.S. & Greece: Cementing a Closer Strategic Partnership” by the Jewish Institute for National Security of America (JINSA). One of the largest think tanks…

Load More PostsCongratulations, you've reached all posts.
Weather forecast: Scattered clouds
GREECE
shares7 views
GREECE
shares7 views

Weather forecast: Scattered clouds

Panos - Feb 10, 2020

Scattered clouds and southerly winds are forecast for Monday. Wind velocity will reach 6 on the Beaufort scale. Partly cloudy in the northern parts of the country…

Jewish lobby proposes relocation of US assets from Turkey to Greece including nuclear bombs
GREECE
shares75 views
GREECE
shares75 views

Jewish lobby proposes relocation of US assets from Turkey to Greece including nuclear bombs

makis - Feb 07, 2020

A report titled “U.S. & Greece: Cementing a Closer Strategic Partnership” by the Jewish Institute for National Security of America (JINSA). One of the largest think tanks…

Load More PostsCongratulations, you've reached all posts.

Recent Comments