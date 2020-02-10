FM Dendias to visit Madrid
Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias will visit Madrid on Monday, February 10, where he will meet with Spanish Minister for Foreign Affairs, European Union and Cooperation Arancha González Laya.
Discussions are expected to focus on bilateral relations, as well as on issues of European and international interest, with focus on migration, developments in the Eastern Mediterranean and the European perspective of the Western Balkans, according to a statement by the foreign ministry.
