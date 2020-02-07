Weather forecast: Low temperatures
Very low temperatures and northerly winds are forecast for Friday.
Wind velocity will reach 7 on the Beaufort scale. Mostly fair in the northern parts of the country with temperatures ranging between -12C-06C. Partly cloudy in the western parts with temperatures between -04C and 13C. Rain, sleet and snowfall in the eastern parts of the country with temperatures between 02C and 09C. Rain, sleet and snowfall in the mountainous and semi-mountainous areas of Crete and of the Aegean islands with temperatures between 06C and 13C. Scattered showers, sleet and snowfall in the mountainous, the semi-mountainous and in area with lower altitude of Attica. The weather conditions will improve in the afternoon, 02C-08C. Mostly fair in Thessaloniki, 0C-06C.
