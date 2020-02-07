Jewish lobby proposes relocation of US assets from Turkey to Greece including nuclear bombs
A report titled “U.S. & Greece: Cementing a Closer Strategic Partnership” by the Jewish Institute for National Security of America (JINSA).
One of the largest think tanks in the Jewish lobby in the US, proposes that the US draw up plans to relocate personnel and equipment from Turkey to Greece, such as airplanes, air-refueling airplanes, AWACS, a TPY-2 Ballistic Missile Warning Radar System and Tactical B61 Nuclear Weapons.
You may be interested
Athens voted 2nd best destination in EuropePanos - Feb 07, 2020
Athens was voted the second-best destination in Europe in the poll conducted by the European Best Destinations Tourism Promotion Platform.…
A 10,000-year-old skeleton found in Mexico shakes theory of human arrival in AmericaPanos - Feb 07, 2020
A 10,000-year-old skeleton discovered in Mexico has challenged the ‘traditional’ theory on how humans arrived on the American continent. Conventional…
Cyprus gets Eurozone OK for early repayment of IMF…Panos - Feb 07, 2020
The euro zone’s bailout fund agreed on Thursday to Cyprus repaying 6.3 billion euros ($6.9 billion) of costly loans from…
Leave a Comment