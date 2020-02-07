A Greek home so remote it’s almost like having your own private island

This stone-built contemporary home is named Secret Cape after its remote location on a rocky peninsula on the Greek island of Paros.

Its peninsula position affords it sweeping views of Paros to the east and west, azure waters on three sides and a clear horizon to the north, dotted with uninhabited rocky islands.

It is in an exposed spot, but it is not easy to spot. Its stone walls and landscaping featuring coastal plants give it the natural colors of its setting while its low-lying and flat-roofed profile hides it in plain sight.

Its remote feel and pristine coastal setting and scenery give it an unrivaled feeling of privacy and seclusion. There is nothing around, except for rocks and shrubs, and it sits on land that drops down to the water’s edge at the end of a semi-private road.

Source: mansion global