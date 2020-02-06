LATEST Posts POPULAR Posts HOT Posts TRENDING Posts

Weather forecast: Rain, snow and gusty winds

6 February 2020
11 Views

Rain, snowfall and northerly winds are forecast for Thursday.

Wind velocity will reach 8 on the Beaufort scale. Sleet and gradually snowfall in the northern parts of the country with temperatures ranging from -04C to 09C. Heavy rain in the coastal areas and snowfall in the mountainous and semi-mountainous areas of western and eastern Greece and temperatures between 01C and 14C. Heavy rainfall over the Aegean islands and Crete in the evening, 12C-18C. Rain in the afternoon in Athens, 05C-14C. Rain in Thessaloniki, 01C-07C.

You may be interested

France sends Charles De Gaulle aircraft carrier in Cypriot EEZ – Sends clear message to Turkey
DEFENCE
shares15 views
DEFENCE
shares15 views

France sends Charles De Gaulle aircraft carrier in Cypriot EEZ – Sends clear message to Turkey

Panos - Feb 06, 2020

France has sent a clear message of solidarity to Cyprus while projecting its stance towards aggressive Turkish actions in the…

Videos show detailed screening and testing of passengers arriving in Athens from China for coronavirus
GREECE
shares29 views
GREECE
shares29 views

Videos show detailed screening and testing of passengers arriving in Athens from China for coronavirus

makis - Feb 05, 2020

A video shows passengers arriving from China at the Athens International Airport being screened and having their temperatures taken, as…

Weekend escapes near Athens!
GREECE
shares1963 views
GREECE
shares1963 views

Weekend escapes near Athens!

Panos - Feb 05, 2020

Chalkida: the town of “mad waters” There is a reference point, a place of attraction for Athenians and people from…

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published.

1
Eerie scene of spider webs across large areas in Aitoliko, western Greece
GREECE
shares17026 views
shares17026 views

Eerie scene of spider webs across large areas in Aitoliko, western Greece

makis - Sep 18, 2018
2
Greece-Turkey-Germany discuss refugee crisis on Thursday
POLITICS
shares12941 views
shares12941 views

Greece-Turkey-Germany discuss refugee crisis on Thursday

makis - Feb 17, 2016
3
Hellenic Army to receive 70 OH-58D Kiowa Warrior armed reconnaissance helicopters from the US Army
DEFENCE
shares12679 views1
shares12679 views1

Hellenic Army to receive 70 OH-58D Kiowa Warrior armed reconnaissance helicopters from the US Army

Panos - Dec 21, 2017
4
Greek anarchists fighting ISIS in Kurdish areas in Syria
WORLD
shares11691 views
shares11691 views

Greek anarchists fighting ISIS in Kurdish areas in Syria

makis - May 25, 2017
5
Doda tries to claim half of Athina Onassis’s wealth, report says
GREECE
shares10712 views
shares10712 views

Doda tries to claim half of Athina Onassis’s wealth, report says

Panos - Aug 30, 2016

 

Latest Posts

Posts
All
France sends Charles De Gaulle aircraft carrier in Cypriot EEZ – Sends clear message to Turkey
DEFENCE
shares15 views
DEFENCE
shares15 views

France sends Charles De Gaulle aircraft carrier in Cypriot EEZ – Sends clear message to Turkey

Panos - Feb 06, 2020

France has sent a clear message of solidarity to Cyprus while projecting its stance towards aggressive Turkish actions in the Mediterranean Sea with the presence of the…

Videos show detailed screening and testing of passengers arriving in Athens from China for coronavirus
GREECE
shares29 views
GREECE
shares29 views

Videos show detailed screening and testing of passengers arriving in Athens from China for coronavirus

makis - Feb 05, 2020

A video shows passengers arriving from China at the Athens International Airport being screened and having their temperatures taken, as the new stricter precautionary have been put…

Load More PostsCongratulations, you've reached all posts.
France sends Charles De Gaulle aircraft carrier in Cypriot EEZ – Sends clear message to Turkey
DEFENCE
shares15 views
DEFENCE
shares15 views

France sends Charles De Gaulle aircraft carrier in Cypriot EEZ – Sends clear message to Turkey

Panos - Feb 06, 2020

France has sent a clear message of solidarity to Cyprus while projecting its stance towards aggressive Turkish actions in the Mediterranean Sea with the presence of the…

Videos show detailed screening and testing of passengers arriving in Athens from China for coronavirus
GREECE
shares29 views
GREECE
shares29 views

Videos show detailed screening and testing of passengers arriving in Athens from China for coronavirus

makis - Feb 05, 2020

A video shows passengers arriving from China at the Athens International Airport being screened and having their temperatures taken, as the new stricter precautionary have been put…

Load More PostsCongratulations, you've reached all posts.

Recent Comments