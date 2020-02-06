Weather forecast: Rain, snow and gusty winds
Rain, snowfall and northerly winds are forecast for Thursday.
Wind velocity will reach 8 on the Beaufort scale. Sleet and gradually snowfall in the northern parts of the country with temperatures ranging from -04C to 09C. Heavy rain in the coastal areas and snowfall in the mountainous and semi-mountainous areas of western and eastern Greece and temperatures between 01C and 14C. Heavy rainfall over the Aegean islands and Crete in the evening, 12C-18C. Rain in the afternoon in Athens, 05C-14C. Rain in Thessaloniki, 01C-07C.
