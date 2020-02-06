France sends Charles De Gaulle aircraft carrier in Cypriot EEZ – Sends clear message to Turkey
France has sent a clear message of solidarity to Cyprus while projecting its stance towards aggressive Turkish actions in the Mediterranean Sea with the presence of the Charles De Gaulle aircraft carrier in the Cyprus EEZ and at the field where the Turkish drillship Yavuz is illegally operating in.
The French aircraft carrier passed through block 8 where the Turkish vessels is located without any Turkish reactions.
The aircraft carrier is accompanied by 8 more French warships.
Meanwhile, in recent days, French fighter jets have been conducting exercises and flights over Cyprus.
You may be interested
Weather forecast: Rain, snow and gusty windsPanos - Feb 06, 2020
Rain, snowfall and northerly winds are forecast for Thursday. Wind velocity will reach 8 on the Beaufort scale. Sleet and…
Videos show detailed screening and testing of passengers arriving in Athens from China for coronavirusmakis - Feb 05, 2020
A video shows passengers arriving from China at the Athens International Airport being screened and having their temperatures taken, as…
Weekend escapes near Athens!Panos - Feb 05, 2020
Chalkida: the town of “mad waters” There is a reference point, a place of attraction for Athenians and people from…
Leave a Comment