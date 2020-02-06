British scientists claim they made breakthrough to combat deadly coronavirus

British scientists claim to have made a breakthrough in the race against time for a vaccine to protect millions against the killer coronavirus.

Infection specialist Professor Robin Shattock, of Imperial College London, revealed his team plan to begin trials of their experimental jab on animals next week.

The team will then move onto humans in the summer, if they can achieve funding and that early tests are successful.

Researchers across the world are desperately trying to find a vaccine against the SARS-like infection, which can cause pneumonia.

Source: dailymail.co.uk