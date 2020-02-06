4.7 earthquake hits central Greece
An earthquake measuring 4.7 on the Richter Scale, with its epcicentre in the west of the region of Karditsa and Trikala in central Greece was recorded at 11:24 by Athens Geodynamic Institute.
According to the Geodynamic Institute the focal depth was calculated at 5 km.
The Geodynamic Institute’s official statement made reference to a “slight tremor” with a 239km epicentre northwest of Athens and 39km east of Arta.
The earthquake was felt in Trikala and Karditsa without any information on casualties or injuries.
You may be interested
The places hardest to afford a home (infographic)Panos - Feb 06, 2020
Big cities like London or San Francisco are well-known for their expensive real estate markets. But there are also a…
Report says EU to impose surprisingly soft sanctions on just two Turkish officials over Cyprus drillings!Panos - Feb 06, 2020
A report from the US website Bloomberg on Tuesday suggests that the EU has agreed to impose sanctions on two…
British scientists claim they made breakthrough to combat deadly coronavirusPanos - Feb 06, 2020
British scientists claim to have made a breakthrough in the race against time for a vaccine to protect millions against…
Leave a Comment