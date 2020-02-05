LATEST Posts POPULAR Posts HOT Posts TRENDING Posts

Videos show detailed screening and testing of passengers arriving in Athens from China for coronavirus

5 February 2020
1 Views

A video shows passengers arriving from China at the Athens International Airport being screened and having their temperatures taken, as the new stricter precautionary have been put into effect.

The footage shows passengers being thoroughly tested as they arrive to rule the possibility of any cases of the new 2019-nCoV coronavirus strain.

The mandate is to check all passengers and aircraft crews on all direct flights from China.

Temperature measurement is carried out through the use of infrared thermometers.

You may be interested

Weekend escapes near Athens!
GREECE
shares1956 views
GREECE
shares1956 views

Weekend escapes near Athens!

Panos - Feb 05, 2020

Chalkida: the town of “mad waters” There is a reference point, a place of attraction for Athenians and people from…

Jeff Bezos Got $8 Billion Richer in Minutes!
FINANCE
shares24 views
FINANCE
shares24 views

Jeff Bezos Got $8 Billion Richer in Minutes!

Panos - Feb 05, 2020

Saying life is not fair is not statin anything novel, but this saying is driven home even harder when you…

Elon Musk is getting richer faster than any other billionaire in 2020
FINANCE
shares28 views
FINANCE
shares28 views

Elon Musk is getting richer faster than any other billionaire in 2020

Panos - Feb 05, 2020

Tesla Inc. founder and chief executive officer Elon Musk is getting richer faster than any other billionaire in 2020 so…

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published.

1
Eerie scene of spider webs across large areas in Aitoliko, western Greece
GREECE
shares17017 views
shares17017 views

Eerie scene of spider webs across large areas in Aitoliko, western Greece

makis - Sep 18, 2018
2
Greece-Turkey-Germany discuss refugee crisis on Thursday
POLITICS
shares12939 views
shares12939 views

Greece-Turkey-Germany discuss refugee crisis on Thursday

makis - Feb 17, 2016
3
Hellenic Army to receive 70 OH-58D Kiowa Warrior armed reconnaissance helicopters from the US Army
DEFENCE
shares12678 views1
shares12678 views1

Hellenic Army to receive 70 OH-58D Kiowa Warrior armed reconnaissance helicopters from the US Army

Panos - Dec 21, 2017
4
Greek anarchists fighting ISIS in Kurdish areas in Syria
WORLD
shares11686 views
shares11686 views

Greek anarchists fighting ISIS in Kurdish areas in Syria

makis - May 25, 2017
5
Doda tries to claim half of Athina Onassis’s wealth, report says
GREECE
shares10706 views
shares10706 views

Doda tries to claim half of Athina Onassis’s wealth, report says

Panos - Aug 30, 2016

 

Latest Posts

Posts
All
Weekend escapes near Athens!
GREECE
shares1956 views
GREECE
shares1956 views

Weekend escapes near Athens!

Panos - Feb 05, 2020

Chalkida: the town of “mad waters” There is a reference point, a place of attraction for Athenians and people from Central Greece, none other than beautiful Chalkida,…

Jeff Bezos Got $8 Billion Richer in Minutes!
FINANCE
shares24 views
FINANCE
shares24 views

Jeff Bezos Got $8 Billion Richer in Minutes!

Panos - Feb 05, 2020

Saying life is not fair is not statin anything novel, but this saying is driven home even harder when you find out the richest man makes $8…

Load More PostsCongratulations, you've reached all posts.
Weekend escapes near Athens!
GREECE
shares1956 views
GREECE
shares1956 views

Weekend escapes near Athens!

Panos - Feb 05, 2020

Chalkida: the town of “mad waters” There is a reference point, a place of attraction for Athenians and people from Central Greece, none other than beautiful Chalkida,…

Jeff Bezos Got $8 Billion Richer in Minutes!
FINANCE
shares24 views
FINANCE
shares24 views

Jeff Bezos Got $8 Billion Richer in Minutes!

Panos - Feb 05, 2020

Saying life is not fair is not statin anything novel, but this saying is driven home even harder when you find out the richest man makes $8…

Load More PostsCongratulations, you've reached all posts.

Recent Comments