Videos show detailed screening and testing of passengers arriving in Athens from China for coronavirus
A video shows passengers arriving from China at the Athens International Airport being screened and having their temperatures taken, as the new stricter precautionary have been put into effect.
The footage shows passengers being thoroughly tested as they arrive to rule the possibility of any cases of the new 2019-nCoV coronavirus strain.
The mandate is to check all passengers and aircraft crews on all direct flights from China.
Temperature measurement is carried out through the use of infrared thermometers.
