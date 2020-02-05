LATEST Posts POPULAR Posts HOT Posts TRENDING Posts

Mitsotakis meets with UAE Crown Prince and state investors

4 February 2020
Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis met on Tuesday with United Arab Emirates (UAE) investors and the Crown Prince of the Emirate of Abu Dhabi Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

The prime minister had a working luncheon with the Crown Prince, which was also attended by the director of the Abu Dhabi Investment Authority (ADIA), Sheikh Hamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan. Earlier, he had met with the deputy Group CEO of the state investment fund Mubadala, Homaid Al Shimmari.

According to government sources, the main focus of the meetings was the investment interest already expressed by the Abu Dhabi’s state investment funds in Greece.

“Given the improved climate for our country in international markets, the growth prospects of the Greek economy and the government’s investment-friendly initiatives, Mitsotakis called on Abu Dhabi’s fund managers to strengthen their presence in our country,” according to the same sources.

During the meeting with Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the prime minister discussed developments in the Eastern Mediterranean region, with emphasis on Turkey’s provocative behavior, especially on the Libyan issue. According to sources at the Maximos Mansion, there was a coincidence of views of the two sides.

“From the atmosphere of the meeting and from the Greek Prime Minister’s conversation with Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, a strategic option arises for a deepening of political and economic relations between the two countries. In particular, the UAE side has expressed a strong desire to boost economic relations with Greece, in the context of upgrading political cooperation between the two countries,” the sources added.

In addition, the UAE side expressed a strong intention to promote Greece as the strongest tourist destination in the Eastern Mediterranean region. At the same time, state investment companies expressed a strong interest in investments in Greece in the agrifood sector, tourism and real estate.

