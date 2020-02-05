Athens Airport implements emergency coronavirus measures
The National Public Health Organisation of Greece (NPHO) has implemented an active monitoring system targeting passengers from direct inbound flights from China to the Athens International Airport in an effort to detect and isolate suspect cases of possible coronavirus cases.
The NPHO announced a series of new measures for the airport, following relevant instructions by the Minister of Health, Cassilis Kikilias, which include:
1. Temperature measurement with the use of infrared thermometers to both passengers and crew members of selected flights.
2. Informing travellers with posters (in two languages) posted at selected points of arrival and departure at the International Airport.
3. Distribution of a leaflet with all the necessary information about the health services provided in Chinese.
You may be interested
Mitsotakis meets with UAE Crown Prince and state investorsPanos - Feb 05, 2020
Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis met on Tuesday with United Arab Emirates (UAE) investors and the Crown Prince of the Emirate…
Sharp drop in temperatures, snow and gusty winds expectedPanos - Feb 05, 2020
The weather will deteriorate rapidly from late Tuesday, according to a special weather report issued by the National Meteorological Service.…
Athens Airport implements emergency coronavirus measuresmakis - Feb 04, 2020
The National Public Health Organisation of Greece (NPHO) has implemented an active monitoring system targeting passengers from direct inbound flights…
Leave a Comment