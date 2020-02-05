LATEST Posts POPULAR Posts HOT Posts TRENDING Posts

Athens Airport implements emergency coronavirus measures

4 February 2020
The National Public Health Organisation of Greece (NPHO) has implemented an active monitoring system targeting passengers from direct inbound flights from China to the Athens International Airport in an effort to detect and isolate suspect cases of possible coronavirus cases.

The NPHO announced a series of new measures for the airport, following relevant instructions by the Minister of Health, Cassilis Kikilias, which include:

1. Temperature measurement with the use of infrared thermometers to both passengers and crew members of selected flights.

2. Informing travellers with posters (in two languages) posted at selected points of arrival and departure at the International Airport.

3. Distribution of a leaflet with all the necessary information about the health services provided in Chinese.

