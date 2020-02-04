LATEST Posts POPULAR Posts HOT Posts TRENDING Posts

Weather forecast: Unseasonally high temperatures

4 February 2020
Partly cloudy weather with unseasonally high temperatures is forecast in Greece on Tuesday, with a possibility of showers in the eastern Aegean.

Winds will blow predominately from west southwesterly directions, ranging from 3-5 Beaufort. Temperatures are forecast to range from 2C to 18C in northern Greece, between 6C and 18C in western Greece, from 4C to 20C in central and eastern mainland Greece and between 9C and 19C on the Aegean islands. Partly cloudy in Attica, with temperatures between 6C and 19C. Same in Thessaloniki, with temperatures from 3C to 18C.

Recent Comments